Madison Public Schools will be getting an influx of diverse school psychologists under a new initiative the district and UW-Madison announced Wednesday.

With the help of a $6 million federal grant, the university will train 24 additional school psychology graduate students over five years. The students will train in Madison schools and complete three years of service in a high-needs local school after graduation, according to the announcement.

Currently, the Madison School District employs 46 school-based psychologists and three district-wide substitute school psychologists.

The new initiative's goal is to prepare a generation of school psychologists with the tools to provide more culturally relevant support and services to students, specifically in Madison.

"Together, we will recruit and train school psychologists from diverse backgrounds that reflect the community, identities, races, ethnicities, abilities, languages and cultures reflected in Madison schools," said Katie Eklund, a researcher in the Wisconsin Center for Education Research and an associate professor of educational psychology in UW-Madison's School of Education.

Student mental health struggles have reached critical levels across the country, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In Wisconsin, teenagers are having suicidal thoughts at the highest rate in two decades and are experiencing an increasing amount of anxiety and depression, according to survey results shared last fall.

Despite these alarming rates, school districts continue to struggle with the resources to support students' mental health needs. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 88% of schools do not strongly agree they can effectively provide mental health services to all students in need, largely because of a lack of staff and funding.

"We believe that this grant will allow for a gain in services through having high-quality school psychology students training in our schools, by increasing the diversity of our hiring pool and school psychologist team over time, and by creating a pool of applicants which will allow us to fill all our school psychology positions and avoid having vacancies," Kristen Guetschow, the district's director of mental health services, said in a statement.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Education and will cover tuition, fees, a monthly stipend, transportation and childcare costs for six graduate students enrolled in the project over four years.

The grant also will help hire a full-time school psychologist to supervise practicum and internship training, and to provide a stipend to site-based school psychology supervisors in high-need schools.

The graduate students will complete their practicum and internship training in Madison schools, working to build mental health services that are inclusive of different cultures, languages and identities.

The first group of students in the project will start their practicum training in Madison schools this fall.

After graduation, the students will have to complete three years of service in a high-needs school, which could include Madison or another school district.