UW-Madison launches free rapid coronavirus testing for all community members

People who test negative and experience symptoms or test positive and do not experience symptoms through surge testing should receive a second PCR test — the traditional test that delivers much later, more accurate results — to confirm the results. While both tests use nasal or throat swabs, PCR tests look for the virus’ genetic material itself while antigen tests detect viral proteins that may be on the virus’ surface and are more accurate during early stages of infection. Both tests differ from antibody tests, which rely on blood samples for signs of prior infection.

Next semester, UW-Madison plans to expand its PCR testing capacity by 10,000 tests daily and will require all students and staff in campus spaces to be tested twice weekly.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services purchased 15 million of the BinaxNOW tests from medical company Abbott in August. It is distributing them as part of a federal testing push to provide support to areas with high positivity rates of COVID-19.

Wisconsin continues to set and break record numbers, with a current seven-day positivity rate of 36%.

At a news conference last week, interim UW System president Tommy Thompson said he anticipates the tests will last about five weeks and will ideally improve mass testing before students leave campuses for Thanksgiving break.

