UW-Madison launches free rapid coronavirus testing for all community members

The University of Wisconsin-Madison will begin offering free rapid COVID-19 testing to all community members Thursday as part of a federally funded initiative.
The university received 80,000 antigen BinaxNOW tests from the UW System, which has distributed 250,000 total tests across all its campuses. They can deliver results as quickly as 15 minutes and are free for all members of the public 5 years old or older.
The tests will be available by appointment only at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium through at least Dec. 23, according to a news release Wednesday. The site will provide 50 tests daily with plans to increase capacity to 500.
“We have the opportunity to offer expanded testing to the general Madison community in our facilities,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a press release. “Testing is only one part of the solution to slow the spread of this virus; we also need to follow all the health protocols of masking and social distancing. But expanded testing is an important way to identify those who are ill and limit spread.”
People who test negative and experience symptoms or test positive and do not experience symptoms through surge testing should receive a second PCR test — the traditional test that delivers much later, more accurate results — to confirm the results. While both tests use nasal or throat swabs, PCR tests look for the virus’ genetic material itself while antigen tests detect viral proteins that may be on the virus’ surface and are more accurate during early stages of infection. Both tests differ from antibody tests, which rely on blood samples for signs of prior infection.
Next semester, UW-Madison plans to expand its PCR testing capacity by 10,000 tests daily and will require all students and staff in campus spaces to be tested twice weekly.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services purchased 15 million of the BinaxNOW tests from medical company Abbott in August. It is distributing them as part of a federal testing push to provide support to areas with high positivity rates of COVID-19.
Wisconsin continues to set and break record numbers, with a current seven-day positivity rate of 36%.
At a news conference last week, interim UW System president Tommy Thompson said he anticipates the tests will last about five weeks and will ideally improve mass testing before students leave campuses for Thanksgiving break.
