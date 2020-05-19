UW-Madison begins summer term online projecting high enrollment, revenue

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s summer term began Tuesday, with over 1,300 online courses across sessions lasting into August.
With no in-person classes available this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university increased its online offerings from 279 to 1,331 courses. About 10,000 undergraduate students — or a third of UW-Madison’s undergraduates — will be enrolled in the summer term, said Continuing Studies Dean Jeff Russell at a University Committee meeting Monday.
The university projects an increase of over $11 million in summer revenue from last year’s $31.3 million, Russell said. It has seen consistent increases from about $18 million four years ago, which he attributed to “a more robust set of offerings, in addition to more flexibility in the modality” of online learning.
“We’re quite excited about our progress,” Russell said. “Given what’s going on — in terms of no one’s traveling abroad and some internships have been limited or canceled — we’re seeing many, many students that turn to continuing their degree completion through taking summer courses.
University spokesperson Meredith McGlone said in an email that UW-Madison has seen increased enrollment in first-year summer start programs and is piloting a new program for incoming transfers.
Over 2,700 students will be receiving some form of partial stipend or scholarship, Russell said, which marks progress in making summer courses affordable and accessible.
McGlone added that the university is awarding 130 scholarships to students who can finish their degrees this summer, a 60% increase from last year. Anyone in the FASTrack/BANNER program, which assists students from low-income households, is automatically receiving a $1,000 scholarship for summer enrollment.
UW-Madison’s COVID-19 grading policy, which allowed students to convert letter grades to binary satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades, will not extend into the summer term.
Provost Karl Scholz said at a University Committee meeting on May 4 that about 60% of courses have historically been delivered online and that most Big Ten schools have also not extended their policies.
“Unlike the spring term, students are aware of what they are registering for,” Scholz said. He added that individual schools and colleges have “existing, compassionate” processes in place to provide relief should a student’s life be further disrupted by the coronavirus.
Faculty members agreed with the sentiment, saying the policy can be revisited if necessary but that it marks a step toward reopening the university.
Professor Terry Warfield said it will not be a “heavy lift” for instructors like himself, who have experience teaching summer courses online, and that the School of Business has provided strong support for those first making the transition.
“I feel pretty confident that we’re going to have a good online experience even for those courses that haven’t been online before,” Warfield said.
The current four-week session lasts through June 14, in addition to eight- and three-week options.
