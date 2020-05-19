UW-Madison begins summer term online projecting high enrollment, revenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s summer term began Tuesday, with over 1,300 online courses across sessions lasting into August.

With no in-person classes available this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university increased its online offerings from 279 to 1,331 courses. About 10,000 undergraduate students — or a third of UW-Madison’s undergraduates — will be enrolled in the summer term, said Continuing Studies Dean Jeff Russell at a University Committee meeting Monday.

The university projects an increase of over $11 million in summer revenue from last year’s $31.3 million, Russell said. It has seen consistent increases from about $18 million four years ago, which he attributed to “a more robust set of offerings, in addition to more flexibility in the modality” of online learning.

“We’re quite excited about our progress,” Russell said. “Given what’s going on — in terms of no one’s traveling abroad and some internships have been limited or canceled — we’re seeing many, many students that turn to continuing their degree completion through taking summer courses.

