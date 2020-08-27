UW limits size of in-person events for student orgs this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though the University of Wisconsin-Madison is welcoming students back to campus for the fall semester, most of their activities outside the classroom will continue to look much like they have since March: online and from the safety of their own computers.

Student organizations are encouraged, whenever possible, to hold online or virtual events to minimize density on campus, according to COVID-19 policies released earlier this month. If they are to gather in person, they are limited to 10 or fewer people indoors and 25 or fewer outdoors, under guidelines set forth by the university, Public Health Madison & Dane County and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mark Kueppers, assistant dean and director of the Center for Leadership and Involvement, added that UW-Madison is readjusting how it provides funding and resources to student groups “based on current reality,” such as webcam rentals for virtual programming or access to protective equipment for in-person events.