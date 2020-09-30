UW lays off 35 Continuing Studies staff, projects $4 million deficit

Throughout the pandemic, Perez and the integrated marketing and communications team heard weekly updates from higher-ups including Russell, the associate dean and their team leader and supervisor. The meetings addressed evolving issues such as workflows and furloughs but remained very vague, they said.

“It was like if you can envision hungry kids and someone eating snacks in front of them and not giving them any,” Perez said. “They knew something was going on, but they wouldn’t give us any piece of it at all, and we were dying to know.”

Perez said they saw the cuts coming, especially given the division’s already-evolving marketing strategy, and that DCS has seen “pretty low morale” since their arrival in early 2018. A total of six IMC staff have either quit or been laid off in recent weeks, but despite a much smaller team, Perez said the division continues to expect the same quality of work and plans to hire contractors to fulfill eliminated roles.

Health care and other benefits will continue for several months for employees who were laid off. Perez’s role lasts through October and, in the meantime, they are applying for part-time jobs and even considering graduate school.