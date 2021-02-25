UW, lawmakers look to comply with Trump Title IX changes; Biden expected to have his own

Wisconsin lawmakers must implement permanent rule changes by May to meet federal guidance on university cases of sexual assault and misconduct, though the provisions are not likely to last long under President Joe Biden’s administration.
In August, the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents unanimously approved emergency rules to comply with Title IX regulations under former President Donald Trump and his education secretary, Betsy DeVos. Title IX, first passed in 1972, bans discrimination on the basis of sex at any institution that receives financial assistance.
The U.S. Department of Education under DeVos narrowed the definition of sexual harassment, required schools to investigate only sexual assault cases on campus areas and within campus activities and replaced a former “preponderance of evidence” standard with a more lax “clear and convincing” standard of evidence. Facing a short timeframe, the System passed emergency rules to meet these standards, but they will expire on May 11.
It must now create permanent rules to maintain federal funding and avoid potential lawsuits. At a public hearing Thursday, the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities received updates on the rule proposals, but only for informational purposes: It is not required to hear or recommend changes.
The Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules will review the proposed changes to chapters 4, 7, 11 and 17 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, which oversee dismissal of academic faculty and staff and non-academic student conduct.
The Biden administration will very likely implement its own Title IX guidance, leading to yet another round of rule changes in Wisconsin, said Jeff Buhrandt, UW System senior director for state relations, at the hearing. The federal administrative rulemaking process will take about a year.
“We expect that to happen. We don’t know what the final results of that will be,” Buhrandt said. “I fully expect sometime within the next year to be back before you talking about an update to this rule yet again.”
Trump-era limitations only redefined which cases legally require investigation, but universities can independently choose to continue addressing cases outside the federal bounds of Title IX. UW schools plan to still investigate non-Title IX incidents and keep the same resources available to students and employees.
“We think not only that it’s the right thing to do, because we have a responsibility to protect the community, but to take a step or two in prevention to put yourself in a stronger position, especially considering the shifting policies on this topic,” Buhrandt said.