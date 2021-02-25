UW, lawmakers look to comply with Trump Title IX changes; Biden expected to have his own

The Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules will review the proposed changes to chapters 4, 7, 11 and 17 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, which oversee dismissal of academic faculty and staff and non-academic student conduct.

The Biden administration will very likely implement its own Title IX guidance, leading to yet another round of rule changes in Wisconsin, said Jeff Buhrandt, UW System senior director for state relations, at the hearing. The federal administrative rulemaking process will take about a year.

“We expect that to happen. We don’t know what the final results of that will be,” Buhrandt said. “I fully expect sometime within the next year to be back before you talking about an update to this rule yet again.”

Trump-era limitations only redefined which cases legally require investigation, but universities can independently choose to continue addressing cases outside the federal bounds of Title IX. UW schools plan to still investigate non-Title IX incidents and keep the same resources available to students and employees.

“We think not only that it’s the right thing to do, because we have a responsibility to protect the community, but to take a step or two in prevention to put yourself in a stronger position, especially considering the shifting policies on this topic,” Buhrandt said.

