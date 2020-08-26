UW launches public COVID test database, hires 35 contact tracers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is now publicly tracking COVID-19 test results daily on a new website, as it begins welcoming students back to campus and prepares for in-person instruction.

The COVID-19 dashboard, launched Wednesday, includes data on both total and positive tests, as well as percentages of positive tests among both students and employees. It will be updated daily at 2 p.m.

With classes set to begin Sept. 2, the university plans to administer about 8,000 tests during move-in week, more than the prediction of 6,000 tests weekly throughout the semester. All students moving into a residence hall are required to be tested and will continue to do so on a regular basis.

Positive results for student on-campus tests — which first started Aug. 6 — have been about 1.6%, similar to Dane County numbers. In a blog post Wednesday, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said the increase in testing will identify more positive cases in the short term, especially as students return from their permanent addresses.