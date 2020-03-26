UW implements pass/fail policy for spring semester courses

University of Wisconsin-Madison students will now have the option to finish their spring semester courses pass/fail, according to an email from Provost Karl Scholz on Thursday.
Students will still receive grades for all courses but can then choose to replace them with a pass/fail grade. Undergraduates are normally allowed to take one course pass/fail per term and for a maximum of 16 total credits during their academic careers.
“Maintaining instruction and the quality of academics is and has been our most important campus goal, short of preserving the health and safety of our community,” Scholz said in the email. “Recognizing that our lives have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, our grading and credit policies must adapt.”
Other colleges and universities, such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Georgetown University, Carnegie Mellon University and Middlebury College have implemented similar changes, and others are likely to follow suit. At Ohio State University, a petition to allow pass/no-pass grading options garnered almost 4,000 signatures as of Thursday.
While the standard pass/fail option can only be applied to free elective courses, the “alternative COVID-19 P/F grade” will be made available to most courses, save for select cases and strict degree requirements, according to the email. Scholz said these exceptions will be minimized, and the university plans to issue further details about the pass/fail option in coming weeks.
At a university committee meeting Monday, Scholz said it was urgent to issue an upgraded grading policy to mitigate students’ anxiety as they transition to online coursework — “a very appropriate anxiety level, because they’re managing this very unprecedented, sometimes with the bandwidth of a cell phone, to do distanced education.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.