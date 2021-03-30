UW grad student workers continue years-long push for mandatory fee remission

“The TAA has never advocated for the defunding of the various services that segregated or international student fees fund,” Canales said. “What we’re really saying is: Why does the university shift all of this financial burden on all of its students? It invariably hits people who are already feeling the most precarious.”

Other universities have announced fee remissions for graduate students in recent years, including a cancellation of all mandatory costs at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and the repeal of an international student technology fee at Northwestern University. TAA is appealing to faculty across departments for support and may bring the issue to the University Committee this semester in hopes of another Faculty Senate resolution, Canales said.

Both ASM and Faculty Senate passed resolutions in 2018 in support of graduate fee remission. Becky Rose, a PhD candidate in geography, said she hopes administration will be more open to policy changes this time around, after the COVID-19 pandemic placed even more financial stress on students.