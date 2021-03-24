UW gauges community input on Library Mall redevelopment, feasibility report to come in fall

“The problem is we sort of lost our identity. We lost our way in how we use Library Mall,” said Brown, who called for more vegetation, landscaping and event programming for the Memorial Union. “I see people basically scurrying through the space because there really is no place to sit down. There is no place to stop and gather; there’s no reason to stop and gather. We want to create those reasons.”

Common participant input included comfortable seating, trees and shade. People also said they hope to see cultural elements, such as music performances or historic effigy mound shapes, and an expansion of the food cart offerings currently at State Street Mall.

Many people said they wish to see a stronger connection between campus and the broader Madison community. One said the space could “fluidly connect” to State Street, the Capitol and local businesses, and another brought up gathering areas that are more friendly toward homeless people.

Bird Bear suggested representing indigenous languages to undo much of the renaming that occurred during colonization. Many of UW-Madison’s current place names “do not reflect a conscious cultural connection to place,” Bird Bear wrote.

It is unclear whether the university will retain pre-existing landmarks of Library Mall, such as the Hagenah Fountain, Class of 1926 clock and Scabbard and Blade flagpole, Brown said. Though redevelopment will begin with a blank slate, he said the team will consider ways to honor these elements’ histories.

