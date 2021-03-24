UW gauges community input on Library Mall redevelopment, feasibility report to come in fall

The University of Wisconsin-Madison held its first virtual meeting Tuesday to gather community input about the future of Library Mall, the public open space on campus located between Memorial Library and the Wisconsin Historical Society and home to the Hagenah Fountain.
UW-Madison launched a feasibility study in January with the purpose of creating a concept design, cost estimate and a tentative timeline for the area’s redevelopment, said Gary Brown, director of campus planning and landscape architecture. The feasibility project costs $105,700 and is fully privately funded and does not include tuition or tax dollars, and the university does not yet have funding for the implementation itself.
The project’s goal is to follow recommendations initially in the 2015 Campus Master Plan and Landscape Master Plan, which included new paving, seating and lighting, and produce a final report by the fall. Library Mall is the last section of East Campus Mall to be renovated and has been included in campus master plans for decades, Brown said.
Brown highlighted the critical role Library Mall has played for the university — from transforming into a hockey stadium and baseball field to serving as a public mourning space after the September 11 attacks.
“It will be for something for more diverse groups of people finding their way to make this place reflect our long past, but also reflect our present and create a new legacy for the future,” Brown said. The university is examining the space to “make sure they are safe, secure and resilient, supporting social justice, supporting engagement and creating a place that is welcoming to our entire community.”
Representatives from design advising firm EQT by Design and architectural firm OLIN attended the meeting, as part of a process to engage community members. A second meeting will take place May 10, and the project team is continuing to meet with stakeholders.
Participants shared their own personal connections to the space through a chat box: tabling for student organizations, relaxation on open green space and political activism in the 1970s to create a Chicano studies program. Aaron Bird Bear, UW-Madison’s director of tribal relations, highlighted the university’s location on Ho-Chunk land: “Library Mall continues this ancient tradition of convening people and creating community.”
The project treats Library Mall as separate from the nearby State Street Mall, which is located between Lake and Park Streets with multicultural food carts. The university’s goals include improving integration into the broader East Campus Mall and State Street contexts.
“The problem is we sort of lost our identity. We lost our way in how we use Library Mall,” said Brown, who called for more vegetation, landscaping and event programming for the Memorial Union. “I see people basically scurrying through the space because there really is no place to sit down. There is no place to stop and gather; there’s no reason to stop and gather. We want to create those reasons.”
Common participant input included comfortable seating, trees and shade. People also said they hope to see cultural elements, such as music performances or historic effigy mound shapes, and an expansion of the food cart offerings currently at State Street Mall.
Many people said they wish to see a stronger connection between campus and the broader Madison community. One said the space could “fluidly connect” to State Street, the Capitol and local businesses, and another brought up gathering areas that are more friendly toward homeless people.
Bird Bear suggested representing indigenous languages to undo much of the renaming that occurred during colonization. Many of UW-Madison’s current place names “do not reflect a conscious cultural connection to place,” Bird Bear wrote.
It is unclear whether the university will retain pre-existing landmarks of Library Mall, such as the Hagenah Fountain, Class of 1926 clock and Scabbard and Blade flagpole, Brown said. Though redevelopment will begin with a blank slate, he said the team will consider ways to honor these elements’ histories.