UW furloughs employees, expects to save about $30 million

University of Wisconsin-Madison faculty and staff will be taking three to six unpaid furlough days over the next six months, which Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Wednesday will save the university up to $30 million.

Beginning May 15 through Oct. 31, the furlough days will equal about 2.3% to 4.6% in monthly pay cuts, depending on an employee's salary range. The policy excludes graduate assistants, post-doctoral and student employees and part-time or temporary employees.

Blank, vice chancellors and the provost will not take days off, but will voluntarily forfeit 15% of their salaries over the next six months.

“We are fortunate to have confronted this crisis from a relatively sound financial footing,” Blank said in the announcement. “Given the expected financial challenges, however, we must take additional steps that, unfortunately, will have a direct impact on all of our employees.”

The UW Board of Regents approved a policy amendment mid-April that granted President Ray Cross and Blank authority to create furloughs for employees. The System and UW-Madison have conservatively estimated losses from the COVID-19 pandemic to be about $170 million and $100 million, respectively.