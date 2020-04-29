UW furloughs employees, expects to save about $30 million

University of Wisconsin-Madison faculty and staff will be taking three to six unpaid furlough days over the next six months, which Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Wednesday will save the university up to $30 million.
Beginning May 15 through Oct. 31, the furlough days will equal about 2.3% to 4.6% in monthly pay cuts, depending on an employee's salary range. The policy excludes graduate assistants, post-doctoral and student employees and part-time or temporary employees.
Blank, vice chancellors and the provost will not take days off, but will voluntarily forfeit 15% of their salaries over the next six months.
“We are fortunate to have confronted this crisis from a relatively sound financial footing,” Blank said in the announcement. “Given the expected financial challenges, however, we must take additional steps that, unfortunately, will have a direct impact on all of our employees.”
The UW Board of Regents approved a policy amendment mid-April that granted President Ray Cross and Blank authority to create furloughs for employees. The System and UW-Madison have conservatively estimated losses from the COVID-19 pandemic to be about $170 million and $100 million, respectively.
In a statement Wednesday, the university’s United Faculty and Academic Staff union called campus furlough responses “inconsistent and inequitable.” President Alyssa Franze added that she would like to see transparent communication about what the $100 million shortfall entails.
“Campus budgets have prioritized administrator salaries and building projects over investing in students and workers,” the statement said. “Students, workers, and the people of Wisconsin should not bear the burden of these poor policies.”
UW-Madison has taken other steps to cover the remaining $70 million, including tapping into reserves, limiting spending and enacting a partial hiring freeze. A university spokeswoman added that the furloughs are “designed to have a larger financial impact on leadership and the employees with the highest salaries.”
UW-Madison previously implemented a COVID-19 employee leave policy that Franze called “some really good policy implementations.” The policy, which was announced March 17, was extended through May 15 and allows 80 hours of paid leave between April 1 and May 1.
Employees who have used up the COVID-19 leave but have no work available can continue using other paid time off and still remain UW employees. They may also be eligible for federal unemployment benefits and paid leave.
Employees in units more heavily impacted by the pandemic, such as housing or facilities planning and management, may be part of a work-share program, which will allow more workers to continue part-time with their hours reduced by 10% to 60%. They will not have to take furlough days and will see continued benefits coverage.
Those to be affected by work-share will learn more details in the next two weeks.
