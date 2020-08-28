UW fraternities and sororities commit to fall events without alcohol

Fraternity and sorority housing is private housing, no different from an off-campus apartment or home. While the university does not own these properties, Union director Mark Guthier said it has worked closely with Greek life — which has been linked to hundreds of COVID-19 cases nationwide — to ensure programming remains consistent with campus and public health guidance.

Guthier said in an email that individual chapters are responsible for determining housing plans and expectations, but the university has worked with each to offer guidance on their reopening plans.

“Fraternities and sororities will face escalating consequences if they violate university guidelines,” Guthier said. “Those consequences include removing organization privileges, suspension of the organization and removing the organization from campus affiliation.”