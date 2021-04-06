UW faculty to vote on excused election day absences next month

Faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison may vote next month to codify excused absences for students who choose to work at the polls on election days.

The issue dates back to 1970, when an ad hoc committee urged faculty members to make accommodations for “students who choose to miss class in order to participate in the election process,” according to legislation that went before the Faculty Senate on Monday. Students who plan to work as election officials would be required to inform instructors at least two weeks in advance in order to not receive a grade deduction, a policy that should also be included in course syllabi.

The legislation encourages faculty to attempt to keep election days “free of major assignments," but they can schedule make-up work before or after the regularly scheduled requirements. Instructors should also be flexible with tardies or absences for students who encountered waiting lines at the polls on election days.