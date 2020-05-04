UW faculty pushes earlier grade deadline

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Faculty Senate unanimously approved on Monday a proposal to change the university’s grade submission deadline, as well as two resolutions recommitting to its recognition of the Ho-Chunk nation and supporting the university's DACA employees.
The proposal to change a proposal from the University Committee shortened the deadline to submit grades from 144 to 72 hours after the final exam day. The processing time between semesters is “a significant concern for students’ advisors and academic deans’ offices,” the proposal said.
The current seven-day summary period delays the processing of grades, calculations for financial aid reporting and eligibility, academic advising and requests for tuition reimbursement or internships, according to the proposal.
Senators also voted unanimously on a resolution revisiting the June 2019 dedication of the Our Shared Future heritage marker, which acknowledges a history of ethnic cleansing of the Ho-Chunk people. The resolution “thanks all of those who have continued to educate the university community and the state about this history and commits itself to acknowledging and learning more.”
The Faculty Senate has reflected on a different sentence of the Our Shared Future marker at each monthly meeting. University Committee chair Terry Warfield called the resolution the “culmination of those reflections,” especially on the same day the Senate recognized a memorial resolution for professor emeritus Truman Lowe, a Ho-Chunk artist and educator who died March 2019.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank said she was “delighted” with the resolution and the past year’s continuous efforts to incorporate Our Shared Future into UW-Madison’s educational experience. Different schools and departments have housed the marker, which will return to Bascom Hall in 2021, with corresponding programming.
“I invite all of you to share it with your departments and take action,” Warfield said Monday. “As Chancellor Blank said during the dedication ceremony for the marker, today is the beginning of an intentional effort to teach our shared history.”
The Senate’s final resolution this academic year reiterated its support for UW-Madison staff employed under — and federal continuation of — the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act. The 2012 resolution allows undocumented people to be eligible to work and study in the U.S.
Blank and Warfield said the resolution is especially urgent now, as the U.S. Supreme Court is soon to make a decision on legal challenges to DACA termination. It largely reiterates a resolution passed in 2016 supporting UW-Madison’s DACA students.
The resolution came from the Immigration and International Issues committee. Alfonso Morales, a committee representative, called upon the university to soon devise a communication plan that translates and interprets the resolution, “so that folks who don’t understand necessarily the nuances of the message will certainly get a sense of the care taken on their behalf.”
