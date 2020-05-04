UW faculty pushes earlier grade deadline

Chancellor Rebecca Blank said she was “delighted” with the resolution and the past year’s continuous efforts to incorporate Our Shared Future into UW-Madison’s educational experience. Different schools and departments have housed the marker, which will return to Bascom Hall in 2021, with corresponding programming.

“I invite all of you to share it with your departments and take action,” Warfield said Monday. “As Chancellor Blank said during the dedication ceremony for the marker, today is the beginning of an intentional effort to teach our shared history.”

The Senate’s final resolution this academic year reiterated its support for UW-Madison staff employed under — and federal continuation of — the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act. The 2012 resolution allows undocumented people to be eligible to work and study in the U.S.

Blank and Warfield said the resolution is especially urgent now, as the U.S. Supreme Court is soon to make a decision on legal challenges to DACA termination. It largely reiterates a resolution passed in 2016 supporting UW-Madison’s DACA students.

The resolution came from the Immigration and International Issues committee. Alfonso Morales, a committee representative, called upon the university to soon devise a communication plan that translates and interprets the resolution, “so that folks who don’t understand necessarily the nuances of the message will certainly get a sense of the care taken on their behalf.”

