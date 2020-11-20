UW encourages students to reduce travel, stay home until spring semester

As students leave campus for Thanksgiving break, the University of Wisconsin-Madison is encouraging them to stay at their permanent residences through the remainder of the semester and winter break.

The regularly scheduled Thanksgiving break begins next week, from Nov. 26 through Nov. 29, after which all coursework and final exams will shift online. The university is asking students to stay home through the extended winter break and not return to campus until spring semester, which will be a hybrid of in-person and online instruction beginning Jan. 25.

“UW–Madison students should strongly consider whether they need to be in Madison after the Thanksgiving recess,” according to the university’s holiday guidance. “For those who choose to travel, we ask that you do not return until spring semester. For those who need to stay in Madison until the end of fall term, we ask that you do not travel for the Thanksgiving recess.”