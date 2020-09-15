UW considers later tuition refund deadline, sees minimal housing cancellations

UW-Madison is also offering prorated housing refunds based on when a student opts to leave school.

As the university switched to online classes Wednesday, it also announced a mandatory quarantine for students in Witte and Sellery residence halls, which had positive test rates of about 10% and 17%, respectively. Though students were encouraged not to return home, those who did so can either return later or cancel and receive a prorated refund, minus a $250 advance payment.

Heller said that only about 1% to 2% of UW-Madison students in university housing have decided to leave.

“The vast majority who started the semester with us are still here and want to keep going, but we have seen some people do that,” Heller said. “We understand and will do everything we can do to be flexible.”

The two dorms make up over one-third of about 6,400 students living in residence halls this fall, down from about 7,800 students in a typical year. University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said although the decline is mostly attributable to COVID-19 safety requirements, there have also been more housing contract cancellations than usual this year.