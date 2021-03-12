UW considers further 'tenure clock' extensions for research disrupted by pandemic

Earning tenure requires assistant faculty to “display excellence” in research or teaching in a period of six years. Given that a single project can take over two years, it is rare for someone to clearly meet this standard in fewer than six years even during normal circumstances, Sandgren said.

Assistant professors who request extensions would still be able to choose not take the extra year, and faculty generally agreed that the university should make the option available to all with an accessible application process. Then, mentors and committees can help them make more specific decisions, said Suresh Marulasiddappa, co-chair of the biological sciences divisional committee.

“We don’t ask why the tenure extension was provided; we don’t need to be told,” Marulasiddappa said. “We can always make them available and if the candidate decides not to take it, it’s perfectly fine.”

Campus-wide communication

Professors said departments and chairs require robust guidance from the university on how to advise assistant professors on whether to extend their tenure clocks. Papp added that they require training on how to conduct tenure reviews without “unconscious bias” that might higher standards for people who received extensions.