UW campus receives first vaccines, plans to administer 2,000 in two weeks

The University of Wisconsin-Madison received its first 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday and plans to complete vaccinations for its highest priority group within two weeks.

That group mainly includes healthcare personnel and long-term facility residents. On campus, students in clinical settings and staff in University Health Services, residence halls and COVID-19 testing locations will be vaccinated first.

The university can vaccinate about 300 people daily and officials hope to exhaust the first shipment this week, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Monday. At this rate, Phase 1a vaccinations will be completed at the end of next week.

Most individuals in Phase 1a should have received emails regarding vaccine administration, according to a news release.

