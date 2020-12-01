UW Black student journalists frustrated, disappointed after meeting with Blank

Following an interview with Chancellor Rebecca Blank last month, Black student journalists published a piece expressing dissatisfaction with her response to the concerns of Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Three editors of The Black Voice, a student publication and for-credit journalism course, spoke with Blank on Oct. 28. The interview was organized after its faculty advisor, professor Sue Robinson, contacted administrators about a press conference Blank held in September with student journalists at The Daily Cardinal and The Badger Herald without extending an invitation to The Black Voice.

University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone apologized at the interview, saying the university will make sure to always include The Black Voice moving forward. Blank added that other newspapers put in requests to meet with her each fall, and said “you should be just as aggressive and put your request in each fall as well.”

Nile Lansana, co-editor in chief of The Black Voice, told the Cap Times that though it may have just been an oversight, the situation was “indicative of how Black voices and voices of those who have marginalized identity are left out of many conversations.”