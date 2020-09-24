UW athletic department finishes budget cycle with deficit, anticipates bigger losses to come

Significant losses also included the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments in March along with smaller events at the Kohl Center, including concerts and the state high school basketball tournament. Concessions and catering revenue were also under budget.

Barnes said the university was able to save about $3.5 million in salary and wage fringes by making adjustments early on in the pandemic, including a hiring freeze on unfilled positions. Athletics also reduced operating expenses in the fourth quarter by halting all non-essential spending.

Looking forward to the 2020-2021 year, Barnes said the department had been planning for up to $100 million in revenue losses without a football season, and even worse implications without men's basketball and men's hockey, the two other revenue producing sports. Following the Big Ten’s announcement last week that football will be played this fall, the loss may be reduced to about $60 million to $70 million, including ticket sales, gifts and potential TV revenue.

“Any opportunity we have to interact with our fans here on campus has a major impact,” Barnes said.