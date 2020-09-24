UW athletic department finishes budget cycle with deficit, anticipates bigger losses to come

The University of Wisconsin-Madison athletic department concluded the 2019-2020 budget cycle with about $2.5 million in net losses and expects even worse financial hits as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the fall sports season.
Adam Barnes, the department's chief financial officer for business operations, said Wednesday that the university was able to cover the loss with cash balances that had accumulated over time in university accounts. Less than $25,000 in cash funds now remains for use, after which athletics will tap into gift funds, Barnes said in a report to the Athletic Board's Finance, Facilities and Operations Committee.
“(The fiscal year) was cruising along materially in line with budget until COVID hit in mid-March,” Barnes said. “We’re fortunate that the majority of the revenue for the year had been earned already for the events that are on campus, but there are a number of implications.”
The 2019-2020 fiscal year, which ended June 30, saw about $123 million in revenue compared to the budgeted $135 million, and about $125 million in expenses compared to the budgeted $135 million.
Ticket sales for all sports exceeded budget expectations, save for men’s basketball, which saw its season end just prior to playing in the conference tournament in Indianapolis.
Significant losses also included the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments in March along with smaller events at the Kohl Center, including concerts and the state high school basketball tournament. Concessions and catering revenue were also under budget.
Barnes said the university was able to save about $3.5 million in salary and wage fringes by making adjustments early on in the pandemic, including a hiring freeze on unfilled positions. Athletics also reduced operating expenses in the fourth quarter by halting all non-essential spending.
Looking forward to the 2020-2021 year, Barnes said the department had been planning for up to $100 million in revenue losses without a football season, and even worse implications without men's basketball and men's hockey, the two other revenue producing sports. Following the Big Ten’s announcement last week that football will be played this fall, the loss may be reduced to about $60 million to $70 million, including ticket sales, gifts and potential TV revenue.
“Any opportunity we have to interact with our fans here on campus has a major impact,” Barnes said.
Anticipated revenue for the coming year includes gifts held at the UW Foundation, strategic partnerships and the Badger Legacy campaign. The campaign offers season ticket holders the opportunity to convert their tickets to donations or apply their payment to next season.
Athletics is also considering opportunities to borrow, Barnes said.
To reduce expenses, the department will continue its salary reductions, hiring freeze and restrictions on travel and spending. It has deferred and canceled some capital projects.
All capital projects in the 2019-2020 year were fully funded through gift funds.
