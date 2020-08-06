UW approves narrower Title IX sexual assault rules to comply with new federal regulations

“We will continue to address the broad scope of conduct that we do today,” director of compliance Katie Ignatowski said Wednesday about investigating non-Title IX cases. “It is our recommendation that we continue to address these types of violations that we always have.”

When a university receives a report of sexual misconduct, new federal regulations outline that the victim meets with a Title IX coordinator for resources and reporting options — a process that has already been in place across the UW System for years, Ignatowski said. The university then makes a preliminary decision as to whether the report falls under Title IX and provides written notice outlining rights and the grievance process to both parties.

If a formal complaint is dismissed under Title IX, it may still continue as a non-Title IX case. If it proceeds, it can be resolved through informal resolution, focused on “repairing harm” over punitive measures, with consent from both parties or a formal investigation.

New federal regulations now require that formal investigations include a live hearing with cross examination, where both parties are provided with advisors, a change that Ignatowski said “significantly increases the scope of cases that will proceed to a live hearing.”