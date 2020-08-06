UW approves narrower Title IX sexual assault rules to comply with new federal regulations

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents unanimously approved emergency rules Wednesday to comply with new federal regulations on sexual assault and harassment, which will be effective Aug. 14 pending the governor’s approval.
Though some regents expressed concern that the process was moving too quickly, the Board moved forward in the rulemaking process on July 20 to meet new guidelines in Title IX, a federal law that bans discrimination on the basis of sex at any institution receiving financial assistance. The emergency rules will expire between January and May of 2021, but the System will continue drafting language this fall to implement permanent changes.
The new rules narrow the definition of sexual harassment to conduct that is “so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it effectively denies a person equal access to the schools’ education program or activity.” They limit campus areas and activities within the scope of university investigation, permitting, but no longer requiring, schools to investigate complaints outside these definitions.
The U.S. Department of Education now also allows schools to use the “clear and convincing” standard of evidence against the accused instead of Obama-era policy, which requires a “preponderance of the evidence.” However, the UW System already uses the latter for both student and faculty cases and will continue to do so.
“We will continue to address the broad scope of conduct that we do today,” director of compliance Katie Ignatowski said Wednesday about investigating non-Title IX cases. “It is our recommendation that we continue to address these types of violations that we always have.”
When a university receives a report of sexual misconduct, new federal regulations outline that the victim meets with a Title IX coordinator for resources and reporting options — a process that has already been in place across the UW System for years, Ignatowski said. The university then makes a preliminary decision as to whether the report falls under Title IX and provides written notice outlining rights and the grievance process to both parties.
If a formal complaint is dismissed under Title IX, it may still continue as a non-Title IX case. If it proceeds, it can be resolved through informal resolution, focused on “repairing harm” over punitive measures, with consent from both parties or a formal investigation.
New federal regulations now require that formal investigations include a live hearing with cross examination, where both parties are provided with advisors, a change that Ignatowski said “significantly increases the scope of cases that will proceed to a live hearing.”
The board approved changes in chapters 4, 7, 11 and 17 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, which oversee procedures for dismissal of academic faculty and staff and non-academic student conduct. Interim President Tommy Thompson emphasized that the System’s commitment to Title IX should not end with these policy changes.
“Each of our system campuses is heavily engaged in making sure we’re doing everything we can from preventing sexual harassment from occurring in the first place,” Thompson said. “We will also continue our commitment to providing an environment free of harassment, discrimination and violence, and we will continue to aggressively enforce violations of our laws and policies.”
The rule changes will now go to Gov. Tony Evers, who initially criticized the federal policies but has since approved the Board’s rulemaking process. In June, Wisconsin — along with 17 other states and the District of Columbia — sued to block the changes.
Moving forward, Ignatowski recommended that the System, which currently provides only minimum standards for individual schools, adopt a uniform grievance process with centralized standards and investigations. She added that a single database for Title IX cases would make data more accessible and minimize risks across the System, reducing resource drain and conflicts of interest.
Regents agreed on the importance of standardization and shared resources across the UW System, especially between Research I universities in Madison and Milwaukee and the 11 smaller campuses. Centralizing the complaint process would be helpful for small campuses with fewer staff and more financial strain, said Regent Karen Walsh.
“We see oftentimes that the (smaller) campuses lack the resources to really investigate and bring the same standards to these investigations,” Regent Tracey Klein said. “I do think having centralized policies would be a really good way to leverage the resources of the System to ensure consistency in this area. I think it’s an excellent idea.”
UW-Madison vice chancellor for legal affairs Raymond Taffora said it is important to further flesh out the concept, including what aspects would be centralized and how different campuses might be affected. UW-Oshkosh chancellor Andrew Leavitt spoke in support of standardization, so long as individual chancellors “remain a part of the decision-making process.”
“One thing I would ask is that chancellors still remain in control to determine the direction and the outcome of these cases and not just be pushed to a central authority,” Leavitt said. “Chancellors know their environments and know their campuses.”
