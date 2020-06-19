UW appoints former gov Tommy Thompson interim president

Thompson, Wisconsin’s longest serving governor, held office from 1987 to 2001. He then served as Health and Human Services Secretary under President George W. Bush.

Nick Fleisher, president of the American Association of University Professors Wisconsin, called Thompson — an oft-cited symbol of bipartisanship — a “safe choice.”

“(Thompson) is someone who is obviously extremely well-known in the state, someone who has a lot of credibility with people in the capitol,” Fleisher said. “Someone who takes the spotlight off of the Board and onto himself.”

The Board will not search for a permanent president for at least one year, which Fleisher said offers hope that it will return to a process with more shared governance input.

Thompson enters the role as the System faces continued budget cuts and financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, inheriting from Cross a blueprint outlining broad restructuring and cost-saving strategies. He will be paid a $489,334 salary annually, which is the minimum under Board policy, according to the release.

