UW appoints former gov Tommy Thompson interim president

Former governor Tommy Thompson will serve as the University of Wisconsin’s interim president for at least one year, the System announced Friday, after a months-long president search sparked wide criticism and left it empty-handed.
The Board of Regents offered uniform support to Regent President Andrew Petersen, who possesses the authority to name an interim president without a vote, according to a news release. System President Ray Cross will stay in his role through the month, with Thompson’s appointment effective July 1.
“Governor Thompson is a statesman who offers the kind of leadership the UW System needs right now,” Petersen said in the release. “I have witnessed his collaborative yet direct leadership style. He is perfectly suited to serve as Interim President.”
The announcement comes one week after Jim Johnsen withdrew from consideration after harsh feedback from System faculty, staff and students about his qualifications and the search committee’s makeup. Johnsen, who was the sole finalist in the search, will continue serving as the University of Alaska System president.
Thompson, Wisconsin’s longest serving governor, held office from 1987 to 2001. He then served as Health and Human Services Secretary under President George W. Bush.
Nick Fleisher, president of the American Association of University Professors Wisconsin, called Thompson — an oft-cited symbol of bipartisanship — a “safe choice.”
“(Thompson) is someone who is obviously extremely well-known in the state, someone who has a lot of credibility with people in the capitol,” Fleisher said. “Someone who takes the spotlight off of the Board and onto himself.”
The Board will not search for a permanent president for at least one year, which Fleisher said offers hope that it will return to a process with more shared governance input.
Thompson enters the role as the System faces continued budget cuts and financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, inheriting from Cross a blueprint outlining broad restructuring and cost-saving strategies. He will be paid a $489,334 salary annually, which is the minimum under Board policy, according to the release.
