UW applications up 17%, international interest reflecting national rebound

The University of Wisconsin-Madison received a record 53,800 freshmen applications this year, with increases among in-state, domestic and international students.

The number marks a 17% jump from 45,941 applications last year. Though this reflects a decades-long trend, this year was particularly significant, compared to mostly single-digit changes in recent years.

“The strength and depth of a university is often measured by the strength and depth of the people who want to come there,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Monday at a Faculty Senate meeting. “That is a credit to the wonderful teaching and work that makes this place just a great place to come and to go to school.”

Blank added that the trend applied to in-state, domestic and international applications, including a “significant” rise in Wisconsin residents. Since 2015, when the university pledged to include at least 3,600 Wisconsin residents in each freshman class, it has continued to meet that goal.