UW applications up 17%, international interest reflecting national rebound
UW Winter 021921 33-02232021183754

Union South at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

 RUTHIE HAUGE
The University of Wisconsin-Madison received a record 53,800 freshmen applications this year, with increases among in-state, domestic and international students.

The number marks a 17% jump from 45,941 applications last year. Though this reflects a decades-long trend, this year was particularly significant, compared to mostly single-digit changes in recent years.

“The strength and depth of a university is often measured by the strength and depth of the people who want to come there,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Monday at a Faculty Senate meeting. “That is a credit to the wonderful teaching and work that makes this place just a great place to come and to go to school.”

Blank added that the trend applied to in-state, domestic and international applications, including a “significant” rise in Wisconsin residents. Since 2015, when the university pledged to include at least 3,600 Wisconsin residents in each freshman class, it has continued to meet that goal.

UW-Madison also enrolled a record number of students of color last year, but does not yet have a comparable breakdown of applications for this year. 

U.S. colleges and universities had seen a steady drop in international applications since 2016, reaching a grim 16% decline last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but UW-Madison was unaffected by these changes. Preliminary College Board data suggests a new surge in international interest across the country this fall. 

With an ever-increasing number of applications, UW-Madison has also consistently reduced admission and yield rates, the respective percentages of students who are admitted and enroll as students. It has maintained admissions rates of between 50% and 60% over the past five years, and last year, the yield rate dropped below 30% for the first time.

The yearly numbers do not include graduate, doctoral or undergraduate transfer applicants.

