UW announces two weeks of online courses, two dorms quarantined

In its latest step to combat increasingly high COVID-19 test numbers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison ordered students in two residence halls to quarantine and pivoted to fully online coursework for two weeks, according to a news release Wednesday.
All in-person undergraduate, graduate and professional instruction are cancelled, effectively immediately. They are then cancelled Thursday through Saturday before resuming Monday for at least two weeks.
While contact tracing has not revealed evidence of transmission from in-person instruction, the decision “comes out of an abundance of caution for our students and employees,” according to the release.
The university has published over 5,000 test results since Friday. 22.6% and 20% of student results were positive Monday and Tuesday, respectively, bringing the seven-day average up to 6.5%.
The university also ordered students living in Sellery and Witte residence halls, which have a high number of positive tests, to quarantine for the next two weeks effective 10 p.m. Wednesday. Residents who have not been tested this week will be required to do so Thursday and Friday.
Students are not being asked to move out of residence halls or leave Madison. The release added that “we have significant additional quarantine space available if necessary.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Dane County executive Joe Parisi wrote in a letter to Blank and UW System President Tommy Thompson that the university should require students in dorms to move back home for the remainder of the semester. Parisi also called for more on-campus quarantine facilities, three times the number of contact tracers and increased testing capacity.
“We are an interconnected community. The University is an integral piece of our identity as students and staff live, work, and recreate here,” Parisi wrote. “Given that, the UW’s experience with Covid-19 stands to have a profound effect on the health of the greater Dane County community.”
In a news release, the university said it does not believe asking students to leave residence halls is warranted at this time. Blank also publicly responded to the letter, saying that the university is continuing to hire “dozens of contact tracers” and that on-campus testing has had available slots everyday.
The university has also closed all gyms and in-person study spaces in libraries and Union buildings, shifted all dining services to carry-out only and will only offer urgent care needs on an appointment basis through University Health Services.
There are currently 103 students in on-campus quarantine and 126 in on-campus isolation, the former for people who have been exposed to the virus and the latter people who have tested positive for the virus. Students in quarantine are tested again on day 12 of their 14-day stay, while those in isolation remain until they are symptom-free for three days and at least 10 days after the onset of their symptoms or their positive test.
The announcement comes only two days after Blank restricted all undergraduate students to essential activities. These include classes or other academic and research activities, receiving a COVID-19 test or medical care, purchasing food, going to a job, running or walking alone outdoors or attending a religious observance.
