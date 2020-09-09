UW announces two weeks of online courses, two dorms quarantined

Earlier on Wednesday, Dane County executive Joe Parisi wrote in a letter to Blank and UW System President Tommy Thompson that the university should require students in dorms to move back home for the remainder of the semester. Parisi also called for more on-campus quarantine facilities, three times the number of contact tracers and increased testing capacity.

“We are an interconnected community. The University is an integral piece of our identity as students and staff live, work, and recreate here,” Parisi wrote. “Given that, the UW’s experience with Covid-19 stands to have a profound effect on the health of the greater Dane County community.”

In a news release, the university said it does not believe asking students to leave residence halls is warranted at this time. Blank also publicly responded to the letter, saying that the university is continuing to hire “dozens of contact tracers” and that on-campus testing has had available slots everyday.

The university has also closed all gyms and in-person study spaces in libraries and Union buildings, shifted all dining services to carry-out only and will only offer urgent care needs on an appointment basis through University Health Services.