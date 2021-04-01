UW announces second round of $500 tuition credits for student vaccination volunteers

The University of Wisconsin System will continue offering $500 tuition credits for nursing and pharmacy students who work at COVID-19 vaccination sites through May.
The credits were initially set to expire after March. About 1,000 students have already taken advantage of the credit and are eligible to receive a second summer credit, according to a news release Wednesday.
“I’m so proud that our students are helping vaccinate eligible Wisconsinites,” interim System President Tommy Thompson said. “They have been eager to help, and we are glad we are able to offer these tuition credits.”
Students who want the fall credit must be enrolled in a UW nursing or pharmacy program this semester, while those who want the summer credit must be enrolled during either summer or fall. Both must work a minimum of 16 hours, equivalent to two days, as a vaccinator.
Third- and fourth-year pharmacy students are legally permitted to administer vaccines with supervision, while first- and second-year students generally assist in greeting and record-keeping tasks. At UW-Madison, the pharmacy school has shifted its immunization coursework earlier in students’ careers and included new, COVID-19 components.
Students and volunteers are essential “extra hands on deck,” especially at local pharmacies and clinics, said third-year pharmacy student Maggie Hoernke in February. Prior to the COVID-19 vaccination effort, Hoernke primarily volunteered in flu vaccination efforts as co-chair of the Wisconsin Society of Pharmacy Students’ Operation Immunization initiative.
“One of the big things for me is just getting more comfortable talking to patients in that sort of environment, maintaining professionalism while putting them at ease,” Hoernke said about gaining real-life experience.
The System also offered a credit policy through Feb. 1 for students who worked in hospitals and other health care settings during their winter break.