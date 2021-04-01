UW announces second round of $500 tuition credits for student vaccination volunteers

The University of Wisconsin System will continue offering $500 tuition credits for nursing and pharmacy students who work at COVID-19 vaccination sites through May.

The credits were initially set to expire after March. About 1,000 students have already taken advantage of the credit and are eligible to receive a second summer credit, according to a news release Wednesday.

“I’m so proud that our students are helping vaccinate eligible Wisconsinites,” interim System President Tommy Thompson said. “They have been eager to help, and we are glad we are able to offer these tuition credits.”

Students who want the fall credit must be enrolled in a UW nursing or pharmacy program this semester, while those who want the summer credit must be enrolled during either summer or fall. Both must work a minimum of 16 hours, equivalent to two days, as a vaccinator.