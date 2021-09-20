US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to visit UW-Madison campus

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will visit the UW-Madison campus Monday as part of his "Return to School Road Trip" designed to highlight communities safely returning to in-person learning, according to the university.
The bus tour will first stop in Eau Claire for a tour of Locust Lane Elementary School and a "Return to School" pep rally. That will be followed by a mid-afternoon stop at Memorial Union to visit with UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and students.
Cardona is expected to visit with students in the School of Special Education Program, as well as LatinX students, and to tour the LatinX Cultural Center on campus. His schedule also includes a stop at the campus Public Service Fair connecting students with local, state and national nonprofit agencies.
Cardona's "Return to School Road Trip" is scheduled to run through Friday. He will be accompanied by Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten, according to a UW-Madison release.