 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to visit UW-Madison campus
0 Comments

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to visit UW-Madison campus

  • 0
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit the UW-Madison campus Monday afternoon. 

 SUSAN WALSH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will visit the UW-Madison campus Monday as part of his "Return to School Road Trip" designed to highlight communities safely returning to in-person learning, according to the university.

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin get together on Zoom to break down the Badgers offense, what’s impressed us most on defense, Big Ten connections to the USC coaching job and Big Ten picks.

The bus tour will first stop in Eau Claire for a tour of Locust Lane Elementary School and a "Return to School" pep rally. That will be followed by a mid-afternoon stop at Memorial Union to visit with UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and students.

Cardona is expected to visit with students in the School of Special Education Program, as well as LatinX students, and to tour the LatinX Cultural Center on campus. His schedule also includes a stop at the campus Public Service Fair connecting students with local, state and national nonprofit agencies.

Cardona's "Return to School Road Trip" is scheduled to run through Friday. He will be accompanied by Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten, according to a UW-Madison release.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics