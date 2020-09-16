Updated: UW extends tuition refund deadline, sees minimal housing cancellations

“There’s some social meme out there saying we’re doing all of this simply to get past the deadline for tuition reimbursement, and I have to say until someone showed that to me, I didn’t even know what that date was,” Blank said. “For those who feel that they want to withdraw, we want to allow them to withdraw and get their tuition back ... We clearly don’t want to make that hard for them.”

UW-Madison is also offering prorated housing refunds based on when a student opts to leave school.

As the university switched to online classes Wednesday, it announced a mandatory quarantine for students in Witte and Sellery residence halls, which had positive test rates of about 10% and 17%, respectively. Though students were encouraged not to return home, those who did so can either return later or cancel and receive a prorated refund, minus a $250 advance payment.

Heller said that only about 1% to 2% of UW-Madison students in university housing have decided to leave.

“The vast majority who started the semester with us are still here and want to keep going, but we have seen some people do that,” Heller said. “We understand and will do everything we can do to be flexible.”