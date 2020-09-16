Updated: UW extends tuition refund deadline, sees minimal housing cancellations

After moving all classes online for at least two weeks, the University of Wisconsin-Madison pushed back its tuition refund deadline Wednesday and is continuing to offer housing refunds to students who choose to leave their residence halls.
The new full refund deadline for students who choose to completely withdraw from the semester is Sept. 18, one week after the initial Sept. 11 deadline. The deadline for students to drop a course and receive a 50% refund is Sept. 25.
"We understand these are difficult times for students and families as they evaluate rapidly changing circumstances during the pandemic," said university registrar Scott Owczarek in a press release. "To help reduce some pressure they're feeling, we've provided some flexibility in the timeline for making important decisions about this semester."
Some people started requesting extensions after the university temporarily went fully online last week, said vice chancellor for finance and administration Laurent Heller at a media briefing Monday. At the briefing, Chancellor Rebecca Blank responded to criticism that the university’s actions last week were financially motivated to prevent students from receiving refunds.
“There’s some social meme out there saying we’re doing all of this simply to get past the deadline for tuition reimbursement, and I have to say until someone showed that to me, I didn’t even know what that date was,” Blank said. “For those who feel that they want to withdraw, we want to allow them to withdraw and get their tuition back ... We clearly don’t want to make that hard for them.”
UW-Madison is also offering prorated housing refunds based on when a student opts to leave school.
As the university switched to online classes Wednesday, it announced a mandatory quarantine for students in Witte and Sellery residence halls, which had positive test rates of about 10% and 17%, respectively. Though students were encouraged not to return home, those who did so can either return later or cancel and receive a prorated refund, minus a $250 advance payment.
Heller said that only about 1% to 2% of UW-Madison students in university housing have decided to leave.
“The vast majority who started the semester with us are still here and want to keep going, but we have seen some people do that,” Heller said. “We understand and will do everything we can do to be flexible.”
The two dorms make up over one-third of about 6,400 students living in residence halls this fall, down from about 7,800 students in a typical year. University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said although the decline is mostly attributable to COVID-19 safety requirements, there have also been more housing contract cancellations than usual this year.
Other UW System campuses are also seeing lower housing numbers. UW-La Crosse estimates it has about 3,258 students living on-campus, down only 4% from last year’s 3,395, but UW-Oshkosh and UW-Superior estimate declines of about 16% and 27%, respectively.
As of May 1, the UW System estimated $62.3 million in losses — $20 million at UW-Madison — through the summer semester in housing and dining refunds. UW-Madison did not have comment on how much of its revenue loss since the summer is due to enrollment or housing declines.
Though first-day estimates are subject to change, the UW System reported Sept. 3 that enrollment across campuses only dropped about 1% compared to last year. UW-Madison expects an updated number later this week.
