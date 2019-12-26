Updated: All three Madison superintendent finalists from out of state

The district had hoped to announce the finalists on Monday of this week, but delayed the announcement at the last minute. MMSD spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Monday it was to give more time for reviewing candidates, though he clarified there would not be a board meeting.

"Due to MMSD being fortunate enough to have an extremely strong pool of highly qualified candidates, the MMSD board faces a very difficult decision on what candidates to move forward to the next stage in the process," LeMonds wrote. "As a result, the board decided it was in their best interest to add additional time for candidate review, and has set a new decision deadline for this Thursday, after the holiday break."

LeMonds said the candidates’ full resumes would be shared by the board prior to the public meetings in January. None of the candidates answered phones at their offices Thursday afternoon.

Gutierrez began in Seguin in 2017. District voters approved a $64.7 million bond measure there this spring with 66.23% voting in favor. The referendum will fund facility upgrades, according to The Seguin Gazette.