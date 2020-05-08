Zoom celebrations, speeches, lights display: UW-Madison gets creative with commencement amid COVID-19 pandemic

The 380 students in Edgewood College’s Class of 2020 are invited to participate in the May 2021 ceremony. In the more immediate future, when the stay-at-home order is lifted or eased, graduates can arrange for a five-minute ceremony with family in the president’s office. No need to sit through long speeches, interim college President Mary Ellen Gevelinger pointed out in an email to students.

Even amid the coronavirus crisis, college leaders say students receiving their degrees deserve a celebration — if only to make up for the odd, abrupt way in which their college careers closed.

“Something I’ve been struggling with is the arbitrariness of all of this,” UW-Madison senior class president Lauren Sorensen said. “I finished my last college class and instead of walking out to celebrate, I logged out of a computer window and stayed home. I don’t feel the sense of euphoria that I would if I were still on campus. All of a sudden, we were students and now we aren’t — but we’re losing out on all of the things that help solidify that transition.”

