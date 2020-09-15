Woman sues UW-Madison over handling of Quintez Cephus sexual assault case

“On information and belief, this reversal is the only one of its kind at the UW,” according to the lawsuit.

'Miserable' semester

Cephus also sued UW over its Title IX process, alleging that UW violated his constitutional rights by pursuing a student disciplinary investigation. When the lawsuit was filed in October 2018, it demanded that UW stop its Title IX investigation, claiming it was unfair because Cephus was unable to defend himself during it without violating his constitutional rights due to the then-ongoing criminal investigation.

Cephus dropped the lawsuit about five months later because his lawyers anticipated the upcoming trial would vindicate Cephus, and once that happened the lawsuit would be refiled. More than a year after Cephus was acquitted, the lawsuit has not been refiled.

Cephus’ attorney, Stephen Meyer, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The university re-admitting Cephus in late August gave the woman little time to transfer schools, so she decided to continue studying at UW-Madison, the lawsuit states. She sought guidance from school officials on what to do when she ran into Cephus or Davis and how to handle retaliation from other students, but said she received no help.