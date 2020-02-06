With new program, Edgewood offers second chances to transfer Ph.D. students

When Hurricane Maria struck in the fall of 2017, Arabel Marcano Colon was in Madison for her best friend’s wedding. She returned home to Puerto Rico to find her parents’ house destroyed and felt it would be too difficult to finish her doctoral degree there.
There was one silver lining: Marcano Colon loved Madison. She decided to look into the bilingual license program at Edgewood College and, after a counselor directed her to the School of Education’s new doctoral completion program, she decided to move to Madison and transfer her 45 credits from the American University of Puerto Rico.
Edgewood's School of Education welcomed 15 students to the nation’s first accredited doctoral completion program this fall, offering a new beginning for students like Marcano Colon who started, but never finished, a doctorate at another institution.
The idea took hold about four years ago when Sara Jimenez Soffa, associate dean and director of doctorate of education programs, began receiving phone calls from students hoping to finish degrees from other programs. She was already conducting research about doctoral attrition rates, and she decided to try creating a solution for ABD — or “all but dissertation” — students like Marcano Colon who have one last obstacle on their path to a degree.
“What we’re offering is you don’t have to start over,” Jimenez Soffa said. “Even if it was 20 years ago, we’re going to honor that work, welcome you into our program and guide you through the research dissertation process.”
Data shows that about 50% of students who begin doctoral programs in the social sciences fail to complete them within seven years, due to challenges including adviser conflicts, personal life events or insufficient support systems.
Edgewood accepts students who have completed 24 or more credits at another institution, which generally demonstrates sufficient learning in core content areas to begin research and dissertation writing. The program includes 30 credits designed to be completed in about two years and offers the same resources other doctoral students enjoy: individual advisers, dissertation editors and faculty mentorship.
This “specialized system of support” for research helps Edgewood maintain over 90% retention and completion rates, Jimenez Soffa said. Doctoral dissertation coordinator Angela Nigro added that its model of cohorts, which move through through course sequences together, helps retain students.
“The students do a really great job of ... and encouraging each other, checking in with each other,” said Nigro, who is also a student in the higher education track. “They’re really good touchstones and supporters for each other.”
Marcano Colon meets with Jimenez Soffa, her adviser, every other week and said both her peer and faculty relationships have been very helpful in moving through her dissertation.
“When I was back home, in the university you were just a number. Here, they know your name,” she said. “They make sure you’re okay. It’s completely different. I feel great here.”
Marcano Colon now plans to stay in the U.S. after graduating in 2021. Working toward a bilingual license herself, she hopes to create professional development opportunities for teachers to better teach English learning students in their classrooms.
Though some other institutions offer similar programs, Edgewood’s is the first to have achieved Higher Learning Commission accreditation. More than 30 students have expressed interest in joining the second cohort next fall.
Jimenez Soffa said her conversations with students often revealed embarrassment or trauma about not completing their degrees, especially for first-generation or low-income students. In welcoming these students, she said, the new program embodies Edgewood’s Dominican values of justice and compassion.
“As I began to hear the stories of these students, we conceptualized this program as an opportunity for our faculty and community to come together and support students to completion,” Jimenez Soffa said. “(We’re) finding ways to speak to people in that category, saying, ‘You’re not alone and we’re here to help you reach that goal.’”