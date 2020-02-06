With new program, Edgewood offers second chances to transfer Ph.D. students

When Hurricane Maria struck in the fall of 2017, Arabel Marcano Colon was in Madison for her best friend’s wedding. She returned home to Puerto Rico to find her parents’ house destroyed and felt it would be too difficult to finish her doctoral degree there.

There was one silver lining: Marcano Colon loved Madison. She decided to look into the bilingual license program at Edgewood College and, after a counselor directed her to the School of Education’s new doctoral completion program, she decided to move to Madison and transfer her 45 credits from the American University of Puerto Rico.

Edgewood's School of Education welcomed 15 students to the nation’s first accredited doctoral completion program this fall, offering a new beginning for students like Marcano Colon who started, but never finished, a doctorate at another institution.

The idea took hold about four years ago when Sara Jimenez Soffa, associate dean and director of doctorate of education programs, began receiving phone calls from students hoping to finish degrees from other programs. She was already conducting research about doctoral attrition rates, and she decided to try creating a solution for ABD — or “all but dissertation” — students like Marcano Colon who have one last obstacle on their path to a degree.