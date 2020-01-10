With new LGBTQ health textbook, UW alum fills holes in medical school curricula

As he was taking a break from medical school to pursue his master’s degree in public health, Lehman came across a presentation by medical student Meena Thatikunta proposing a curriculum on LGBTQ health. Around the same time, he noticed an increase in institutional and government tool kits for health education, such as by the American Association of Medical Colleges.

So, he reached out to Thatikunta. They built a team of trainees, editors and content experts to compile "The Equal Curriculum" and were “highly intentional” about meeting the existing standards of medical education that were coming out at the time.

The years-long professional endeavor became personal for Lehman. The project lost a funding source, there were internal disagreements and he unexpectedly rose from associate to senior editor. That led to Lehman losing sleep and wondering whether he was qualified to tackle such a large project.

“Even though I think the blossom of pain is beautiful and this project was entirely worth it and I’m so ready for it to go out into the world and see what people do with it, I have some doubts,” he said. “Would I do it again? It’s a bit strange being changed by a thing, yet having to have one’s feelings so close to it.”