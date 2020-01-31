With graduate student work conditions under scrutiny, UW-Madison unveils new policy

Compounding the complexity is the unique role research assistants play on campus. Much of their paid work for professors overlaps with their own academic studies, creating opportunity for exploitation.

The new policy, which has been under discussion for several years, specifies a full-time appointment to be 40 hours per week, a detail that graduate students praised the administration for including. Most research assistants operate on a half-time appointment, meaning they are paid to work 20 hours, though many report working 60 or 70 hours a week.

A group of students in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, where Brady worked under professor Akbar Sayeed, has taken a more public role alongside the university's graduate student union in pushing for more workplace protections.

"Grad workers need campus-wide protections that specifically acknowledge the power imbalance between (research assistant) and advisor," the department's Graduate Student Association said in a statement. "As it stands, the current policy does not address this, and it continues to leave enforcement of safe, harassment-free workplaces up to individual departments."