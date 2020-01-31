With graduate student work conditions under scrutiny, UW-Madison unveils new policy

UW-Madison published Tuesday its first campus-wide policy for research assistants, the largest group of graduate student workers on campus whose work conditions are under heightened public scrutiny.
Graduate students called the new policy "an important step in the right direction," but said it doesn't go far enough to protect them from overwork and exploitation, such as what a report indicates research assistant John Brady experienced in the years leading up to his 2016 suicide.
A Wisconsin State Journal story in the fall detailed a “toxic” environment in the College of Engineering lab where Brady worked that went unnoticed by leadership until Brady's death.
“It wouldn’t have protected John,” graduate student union co-president Sara Trongone said, referring to the new policy. “There's still so much work to be done on this (policy), but we’re glad research assistants are not completely in limbo anymore.”
Research assistants were already protected by other campus-wide policies banning, for example, hostile and intimidating behavior and sexual assault and harassment. But employment matters could be tricky for individual students because different departments, college and schools maintain their own policies or practices.
Compounding the complexity is the unique role research assistants play on campus. Much of their paid work for professors overlaps with their own academic studies, creating opportunity for exploitation.
The new policy, which has been under discussion for several years, specifies a full-time appointment to be 40 hours per week, a detail that graduate students praised the administration for including. Most research assistants operate on a half-time appointment, meaning they are paid to work 20 hours, though many report working 60 or 70 hours a week.
A group of students in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, where Brady worked under professor Akbar Sayeed, has taken a more public role alongside the university's graduate student union in pushing for more workplace protections.
"Grad workers need campus-wide protections that specifically acknowledge the power imbalance between (research assistant) and advisor," the department's Graduate Student Association said in a statement. "As it stands, the current policy does not address this, and it continues to leave enforcement of safe, harassment-free workplaces up to individual departments."
University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said enforcement is not left to individual departments and that there are multiple avenues for students and employees to report bad behavior. She said the new policy operates in tandem with existing policies, at least one of which specifically acknowledges the power imbalance between graduate students and advisers.
No formal complaints were filed against Sayeed, in part, because students in his lab said they did not know what the process entailed. Language in the new policy directs students to have an informal discussion with their supervisor, consult their program director or seek guidance from their department handbook.
In response to students' objections with portions of the new policy, McGlone said that all policies are subject to review and a student committee advising the dean of the Graduate School will provide feedback on this policy and other related ones.
Sayeed, who was put on a two-year unpaid suspension, returned to work this month. He has not returned multiple requests for comment, including one left Wednesday, but denied abusing his authority in a written response to the investigation.
UW-Madison officials initially said in the fall that Sayeed would return to teaching, but with increased oversight of his interactions with students. A few weeks after the case became public, College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson reassigned Sayeed to unspecified administrative work.
Sayeed's assignments this semester include gathering data and benchmarking best practices at other top engineering colleges in areas such as faculty training and recognition, along with student tuition and cost of attendance, McGlone said Thursday.
