With fewer get-out-the-vote events on campus, will as many college students cast ballots?

Walker worked for NextGen on UW-La Crosse’s campus two years ago and now works as the group’s press secretary for the entire state, giving him a unique vantage point to compare young voter enthusiasm between two very different election seasons.

“We’re having so many more conversations because it’s so easy to do things online,” he said. “The energy that young people have is even greater than in 2018. They’re getting active. They’re voting earlier.”

Students are also more concerned about the process and making sure their ballot counts, Walker said, which he attributed to the state’s spring election and accompanying host of problems, both in-person and by mail.

Top concerns Walker and other NextGen organizers hear about from college students are the coronavirus, climate change, racial justice and student debt.

“I can’t stress how much energy we’ve seen,” he said. “It’s easy to get pessimistic about what’s going on in the world right now but young people have really led right now. More and more young people realizing how much power their vote has.”

Zoom the Vote