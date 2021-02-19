With COVID-19 cases rising at UW-Madison, officials issue warning to students

The first month of UW-Madison's semester last fall saw nearly 1,900 on-campus student COVID-19 cases, two dorm quarantines, at least one hospitalization and a public rebuke by Dane County's top leader.

The spring semester was shaping up to be entirely different — that is, until this week when the university reported 278 positive student cases over the past three days. These results alone represent a third of the student cases reported since the semester started in late January.

The concerning uptick in COVID-19 cases among students living on and off campus led University Health Services director Jake Baggott to send an email Friday urging students to comply with public health precautions in order to avoid the restrictions UW-Madison imposed last fall amid dozens of campus outbreaks.

UW-Madison's contact tracing has found many of the students who recently tested positive attended gatherings, sometimes without wearing masks. Officials have responded by increasing testing in some dorms to every other day instead of twice per week.

If cases continue to rise, restrictions may include dorm quarantines, stay-at-home orders or increased testing for students living off-campus.