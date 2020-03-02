Wisconsin 'Weather Guy' and longtime prof to lead UW-Madison research enterprise

A search began in August 2018, but was put on hold last spring. None of the three finalists who came to campus took the job and UW-Madison officials declined to say how many received an offer and turned it down. The university also denied over the summer a State Journal request for copies of the offer letters, arguing the letters were drafts and therefore allowed to be withheld under the state's public records law.

Ackerman's salary will be $365,000.

UW-Madison will pay search firm Witt/Kieffer $121,666 — a third of Ackerman's salary — as well as additional fees and travel expenses, according to their agreement.

A total cost for the search was not immediately available Monday because invoices are still being collected. Invoices show UW-Madison paid out at least $30,000 in travel and other expenses for the first round of the search.

The firm's agreement with the university also noted that any search restarted may be subject to additional fees, though university officials were unable Monday to say whether extra fees will be included on the bill.