The Wisconsin Union is milking the popularity of its sunburst style Terrace chairs to fund-raise for the UW School of Veterinary Medicine's expansion project.
Officials debuted a miniature cow-printed Terrace chair Monday in the first of what they anticipate to be an annual partnership supporting campus causes with unique Terrace chair designs.
"It feels like a natural extension of our work in the community to help an important campus cause like the Veterinary Medicine building expansion,” Susan Dibbell, deputy director of the Wisconsin Union, said in an announcement.
Built to see 12,000 patient visits annually, the teaching hospital, UW Veterinary Care, now sees more than 26,000 patients annually across more than 20 specialty services.
A $128 million project would double the size of its small animal hospital, expand labs for more research and expand its large animal hospital. The school has raised more than $24 million of the $38 million it needs to raise.
The other $90 million is expected to come from state-funded borrowing in the 2019-21 capital budget.
The chairs will be available for purchase in the Badger Markets at Memorial Union and Union South, as well as online in the Union’s Terrace Store for $29.99, plus tax, through October 2019 or while supplies last. Part of the proceeds goes to the vet school.