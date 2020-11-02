Wisconsin technical college removing 'Indianhead' from its 'antiquated' name

Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in northwest Wisconsin is getting a new name next year after focus groups and surveys found the name to be outdated and confusing to some prospective students.
The school, which serves about 2,500 full-time equivalent students on four campuses in Superior, Rice Lake, New Richmond and Ashland, announced the rebranding on Friday. It will take effect in the fall 2021 semester.
A consultant hired by the college earlier this year sought feedback from students, alumni, community members and employees. Of the 1,600 who responded, the consultant found about a quarter of people ages 18-34 — the school's target market for students — associated the name with a tribal college. Many thought the school's initials, WITC, referred to a radio station. A majority of people living in the region were unaware that "Indianhead" refers to the geographic area.
College president John Will, who grew up in northwest Wisconsin, said the term refers to the shape of Wisconsin's border with Minnesota that appears to form the image of a Native American chieftain, with the Apostle Islands serving as the feathers of his headdress.
The term was not the driving force behind the renaming, he said, though half of the groups surveyed considered the name to be antiquated.
"Even for people who don’t find it offensive, it’s not viewed as a very modern name," Will said in an interview. "The identity has just waned over time to the point where it created confusion over who we are."
The re-naming comes as more sports teams and schools move away from names and mascots considered to be offensive or racist. It also comes amid demographic challenges for Wisconsin colleges and universities who are competing against each other for a shrinking pool of students to enroll.
COVID-19 has hit community colleges particularly hard. Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College's enrollment is down about 10%, Will said.
The college was established in 1912 as Industrial, Commercial, Continuing Evening School. It has been renamed several times and the current name dates back to 1987.
Community members are invited to pitch new name ideas at witc.edu/name-change by Friday. The college is also looking to add a mascot.
"Clarifying who we are is really important," Will said. "We're excited to open a new chapter come next fall."
