Wisconsin’s tuition freeze squeezes its campuses tighter than other states have, report says

Instead, interim System President Tommy Thompson wants nearly $100 million to extend Bucky’s Tuition Promise, a UW-Madison scholarship program, to other campuses. The scholarship covers tuition for Wisconsin students whose families earn less than $60,000 a year.

Thompson also asked in the budget request for the authority to borrow up to $1 billion to cushion some of the financial blow coronavirus has brought to campuses. The UW System is unique in its lack of an ability to borrow, which is particularly challenging during the pandemic because campuses are facing cash-flow problems.

The report found all other states authorize at least some borrowing by a public university, university system or higher education board. UW-Madison is the only Big Ten institution that cannot manage its own construction projects and must rely on the state Building Commission.

Thompson said his budget request will “enable us to come back even stronger from this incredibly challenging pandemic.”