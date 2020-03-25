Wisconsin's nursing shortage in the spotlight as hospitals face influx of COVID-19 cases

"The whole state needs us," he said. "I want to serve my community. This is a scary time."

'Get out there'

At UW-Madison, the traditional nursing program front loads students' clinical hours in the first half of the semester, Scott said. So students set to graduate in May aren't affected by the suspension in clinical hours.

Scott and others in the School of Nursing are already discussing alternatives for those not as far into the program to still have direct patient care training without going into hospitals.

One possibility, she said, is using the pandemic and its prolonged social isolation as an opportunity for students to work on therapeutic communications skills and assessing patients over the phone.

The nursing students graduating in a few weeks are preparing to enter a profession that has never needed them more and under conditions they never imagined.

UW-Madison senior Kiara Huemer will graduate without completing her final clinical, a pediatric rotation at American Family Children's Hospital. She's a little worried about missing her last chance to practice as a student and the steep learning curve that lies ahead for her.