Wisconsin Republicans approve $1.5 billion for state building projects

Republicans approved $1.5 billion for state building projects over the next two years, removing about $810 million in projects that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers requested.

A little less than half of the GOP proposal, or nearly $629 million, is earmarked for the University of Wisconsin System. Evers had asked for about $1 billion for UW campuses.

The Joint Finance Committee on Tuesday voted 11-4 along party lines to support the plan, which will now head to the Assembly and Senate for a vote expected later this month.

Two years ago, the Legislature approved $1.9 billion of Evers' $2.5 billion request for brick-and-mortar building projects.

Among the projects the committee declined to fund this time around were a new engineering building for UW-Madison and $163 million for a new state office building in Milwaukee.

Republicans also declined to fund a $46 million juvenile prison in Milwaukee County. They instead set aside $4 million to begin site selection and design in a move Democrats said will further delay closure of the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in northern Wisconsin.