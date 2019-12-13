Wisconsin lawmakers continue heated debate on campus free speech bill

“You can’t measure speech that doesn’t exist due to the chilling of free speech,” Shankland said. “You can’t measure who didn’t say what because of fear of intimidation in Chicago ... You can’t measure if it was effective, because you don’t know who it silenced.”

Shankland added concerns that the bill would allow anyone to anonymously report violations without reasonable cause. She called it a “guise” of free speech protection that will ultimately take conversations off the table or harm people with the threat of anonymous reporting.

Former Regent Tim Higgins, however, testified that the bill “doesn’t go far enough.” Not only should it require penalties for convicted students, but it should also establish a separate committee to review reports.

“My complaint is going to be heard by students, faculty and staff of the university that has every reason in the world not to embarrass itself by putting one of its students on the carpet for having created a disruption and violated my rights,” Higgins said. “We have the fox guarding the hen house."