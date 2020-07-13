Wisconsin joins multistate lawsuit over international student rule

“While it’s been clear for months that we can’t count on the Trump administration to effectively lead the fight against the pandemic, the administration at least shouldn’t interfere with the hard work that others are doing to slow the transmission of the coronavirus and protect public health.”

ICE has argued that guidance lifting restrictions on remote instruction for international students in place for the spring and summer terms was only temporary, and the latest rule provides institutions with flexibility while also protecting national security.

Initial reluctance

The University of Wisconsin System and its campuses received some criticism last week for failing to join a lawsuit initiated by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that more than a hundred other universities signed on to in challenging ICE’s rule.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank told a faculty committee Monday that the university lacked independent authority to join a lawsuit and would require a vote by both the state Assembly and Senate, which don’t plan to go into session for several months. She said legal authority rests with the attorney general, whom she applauded for challenging the “incredibly destructive” policy.