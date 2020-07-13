Wisconsin joins multistate lawsuit over international student rule

Wisconsin joined a federal lawsuit on Monday over what several states deemed a “cruel, abrupt and unlawful” federal rule that could potentially send thousands of international students home if universities move classes entirely online this fall.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released guidance last week that requires student visa holders to enroll in at least one face-to-face course, transfer to another institution or risk deportation. The move was seen by many in higher education circles as a way to pressure universities into reopening campuses instead of retaining the flexibility to move to online-only instruction in the event of a local COVID-19 outbreak.
The rule threatens to upend the legal status of thousands of international students in Wisconsin, including roughly 5,800 on the UW-Madison campus.
“This unlawful policy pressures colleges and universities to provide in-person instruction regardless of whether it’s safe to do so and threatens to cause further harm to our economy,” Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement announcing that Wisconsin had joined 17 other states to try to block the rule from taking effect.
“While it’s been clear for months that we can’t count on the Trump administration to effectively lead the fight against the pandemic, the administration at least shouldn’t interfere with the hard work that others are doing to slow the transmission of the coronavirus and protect public health.”
ICE has argued that guidance lifting restrictions on remote instruction for international students in place for the spring and summer terms was only temporary, and the latest rule provides institutions with flexibility while also protecting national security.
Initial reluctance
The University of Wisconsin System and its campuses received some criticism last week for failing to join a lawsuit initiated by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that more than a hundred other universities signed on to in challenging ICE’s rule.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank told a faculty committee Monday that the university lacked independent authority to join a lawsuit and would require a vote by both the state Assembly and Senate, which don’t plan to go into session for several months. She said legal authority rests with the attorney general, whom she applauded for challenging the “incredibly destructive” policy.
International student tuition amounts to roughly $200 million at UW-Madison, she said in an interview with PBS NewsHour, though she added the rule will have larger implications on students’ lives and America’s diplomatic relations than it would on the university’s bottom line.
System President Tommy Thompson said in a statement that he, too, supported Kaul’s decision to sue, but lawyers informed him that a Systemwide plan to offer both online and face-to-face instruction means UW institutions would be in compliance with the rule, regardless of how the legal challenges are decided.
An ICE spokeswoman, however, told the Wisconsin State Journal last week that the guidance applies to universities if they move to online-only instruction mid-semester — something UW-Madison has said is possible if COVID-19 cases surge.
UW-Madison international students welcomed the latest legal challenge to the rule, but many still fear their lives could be thrown into limbo as the cases work their way through the court system.
A bit of hope
“This is a start,” said Rini Tarafder, a student in the Interdisciplinary Theatre Studies program. “It’s good to know that some concrete action is being taken. It makes me feel a little better.”
Tarafder stayed in Madison through the spring and summer instead of returning home to India. Her fall schedule includes working on her dissertation, teaching two discussion sections for a 300-student lecture and taking a seminar class that she has been told will be offered face-to-face.
One of Tarafder’s advisers contacted her last week, instilling her with a temporary sense of security that her visa status is not in jeopardy.
“They said, ‘We want you here; please don’t feel we don’t want you here,’” Tarafder said. “It was a very kind message.”
Still, Tarafder sees the federal rule as the latest in a series of actions designed to make life difficult for immigrants who come to the United States to live, learn and work.
She hasn’t yet decided where to plant roots after she completes her doctoral program. After hearing the latest guidance from the federal government, her parents told her to finish her degree, leave the U.S. and find a more welcoming place to live.
