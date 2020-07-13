Wisconsin joins multi-state lawsuit over international student rule

UW-Madison international students welcomed the latest legal challenge to the rule, but many still fear their lives could be thrown into limbo as the cases work their way through the court system.

"This is a start," said Rini Tarafder, a student in the interdisciplinary theatre studies student program. "It’s good to know that some concrete action is being taken. It makes me feel a little better."

Tarafder stayed in Madison through the spring and summer instead of returning home to India. Her fall schedule includes working on her dissertation, teaching two discussion sections for a large, 300-student lecture and taking a seminar class that she has been told will be offered face-to-face.

One of Tarafder's advisers personally contacted her last week, instilling her with a temporary sense of security that her visa status is not in jeopardy.

"They said 'we want you here, please don’t feel we don’t want you here,'" Tarafder said. "It was a very kind message."

Still, Tarafder sees the rule as the latest in a series of recent xenophobic actions designed to make life difficult and uncertain for immigrants to come to the U.S. to live and learn and work.

She hasn't yet decided where to plant roots after she completes her doctoral program. After hearing the latest guidance from the federal government, her parents told her to finish her degree, leave the U.S. and find a more welcoming place to live.

