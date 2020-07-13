Wisconsin joins multi-state lawsuit over international student rule

Wisconsin joined a federal lawsuit on Monday over what several states deemed a “cruel, abrupt, and unlawful" federal rule that could potentially send thousands of international students home if universities move classes entirely online this fall.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released guidance last week that requires student visa holders to enroll in at least one face-to-face course, transfer to another institution or risk deportation. The move was seen by many in higher education circles as a way to pressure universities into reopening campuses instead of retaining the flexibility to move to online-only instruction in the event of a local COVID-19 outbreak.
The rule threatens to upend the legal status for thousands of international students in Wisconsin, including roughly 5,800 on UW-Madison's campus.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that the state Department of Justice joined 17 other states to try and block the rule from taking effect.
“This unlawful policy pressures colleges and universities to provide in-person instruction regardless of whether it’s safe to do so and threatens to cause further harm to our economy,” Kaul said in a statement. “While it’s been clear for months that we can’t count on the Trump administration to effectively lead the fight against the pandemic, the administration at least shouldn’t interfere with the hard work that others are doing to slow the transmission of the coronavirus and protect public health.”
The University of Wisconsin System and its campuses received some criticism last week for failing to join another lawsuit initiated by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that more than a hundred other universities joined.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank told a faculty committee Monday that the university lacked independent authority to join a lawsuit and requires a vote by both the state Assembly and Senate, which don't plan to go into session for several months. She said legal authority rests with the attorney general, who she applauded for taking on the "incredibly destructive" policy.
International student tuition amounts to roughly $200 million at UW-Madison, she said in an interview with PBS NewsHour, though she added the rule will have larger implications on students' lives and the country's diplomatic relations than it would on the university's bottom line.
System President Tommy Thompson said in a statement that he, too, supported Kaul's decision to sue, but lawyers informed him that a System-wide plan to offer both online and face-to-face instruction means UW institutions would be in compliance with the rule, regardless of how the legal challenges are decided.
An ICE spokeswoman, however, told the Wisconsin State Journal last week that the guidance applies to universities if they move to online-only instruction mid-semester.
UW-Madison international students welcomed the latest legal challenge to the rule, but many still fear their lives could be thrown into limbo as the cases work their way through the court system.
"This is a start," said Rini Tarafder, a student in the interdisciplinary theatre studies student program. "It’s good to know that some concrete action is being taken. It makes me feel a little better."
Tarafder stayed in Madison through the spring and summer instead of returning home to India. Her fall schedule includes working on her dissertation, teaching two discussion sections for a large, 300-student lecture and taking a seminar class that she has been told will be offered face-to-face.
One of Tarafder's advisers personally contacted her last week, instilling her with a temporary sense of security that her visa status is not in jeopardy.
"They said 'we want you here, please don’t feel we don’t want you here,'" Tarafder said. "It was a very kind message."
Still, Tarafder sees the rule as the latest in a series of recent xenophobic actions designed to make life difficult and uncertain for immigrants to come to the U.S. to live and learn and work.
She hasn't yet decided where to plant roots after she completes her doctoral program. After hearing the latest guidance from the federal government, her parents told her to finish her degree, leave the U.S. and find a more welcoming place to live.
