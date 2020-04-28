Wisconsin colleges weigh how to reopen campuses in fall amid COVID-19 uncertainty

Blank said at the Monday meeting that students may be split on their preference for class delivery in the fall, with some unable or unwilling to attend classes on campus and others wanting to be taught in a physical classroom. The university is preparing for the possibility of delivering some classes in both learning formats. But one implication of the massive amount of work involved in executing both modes of delivery would be a smaller course curriculum than UW-Madison has offered in the past.

Among other preparations, the university formed a group that is exploring the idea of testing students and employees for infection or antibodies.

"There's no question our ability to test on campus will matter a lot," Blank said. "That is central to having students back on campus, particularly in the dorms."

But it's not clear whether testing will be possible given the costs associated with it and the widespread shortage of testing materials, she said.

Another group is looking at which parts of campus should re-open in the near-term if Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order is scaled back.