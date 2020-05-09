Wisconsin college grads scramble to secure jobs, internships in COVID-19 economy

About 4% of companies recently polled by NACE reported revoking full-time job offers and another 19% said they are considering it. Student interns are positioned even worse, with 22% of employers having already pulled offers and another 19% thinking about doing so, Koc said.

These figures could eventually surpass the grim landscape of the 2008-09 recession. NACE surveys at that time indicated more than 9% of employers revoked full-time offers, he said.

Student surveys

Compare this outlook to the robust one UW-Madison’s career services offices helped students navigate in recent years.

Rebekah Paré, who leads those efforts for the university’s largest undergraduate college, the College of Letters and Science, said the strong labor market meant staff were in some cases helping students negotiate multiple job offers and teaching them how to politely turn down others.

“This year is going to look a little different,” she said.

Paré sent a survey to graduating students within the college, both to monitor the fluctuations of employers and identify students in need of help. Preliminary results show about a quarter of respondents had job offers rescinded, while more than a third had an internship cancelled.