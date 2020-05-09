Wisconsin college grads scramble to secure jobs, internships in COVID-19 economy

Yogev Ben-Yitschak expected his Facebook feed to be filled with photos of friends’ final semester on UW-Madison's campus and announcements about where they will spend the next chapter of their lives.
Instead, the posts have taken a depressing turn, with many students writing about rescinded job offers and canceled internship programs.
With an economy in distress and off-the-charts unemployment, the Class of 2020 faces a job market that looks nothing like the one they prepared to enter just three months ago. COVID-19 moved career fairs online. In-person interviews vanished. Students report that employers have “gone dark,” meaning they aren’t returning calls or emails from applicants.
Ben-Yitschak, who held various positions in student government before earning a degree in marketing and digital studies Saturday, estimates a fourth of his UW-Madison friends have secured employment, another quarter had offers revoked and the remaining half are still searching for a job or internship. He finds himself in that last camp, submitting applications and staying in touch with a few companies that have expressed interest but told him hiring is on hold.
Until then, the 22-year-old is looking into temporary work related to the virus, such as contact tracing or mask making.
“The summer’s going to be pretty tough for anyone graduating out there,” said Edwin Koc, director of research at the National Association of Colleges and Employers, an organization that tracks and forecasts employment of college graduates.
About 4% of companies recently polled by NACE reported revoking full-time job offers and another 19% said they are considering it. Student interns are positioned even worse, with 22% of employers having already pulled offers and another 19% thinking about doing so, Koc said.
These figures could eventually surpass the grim landscape of the 2008-09 recession. NACE surveys at that time indicated more than 9% of employers revoked full-time offers, he said.
Student surveys
Compare this outlook to the robust one UW-Madison’s career services offices helped students navigate in recent years.
Rebekah Paré, who leads those efforts for the university’s largest undergraduate college, the College of Letters and Science, said the strong labor market meant staff were in some cases helping students negotiate multiple job offers and teaching them how to politely turn down others.
“This year is going to look a little different,” she said.
Paré sent a survey to graduating students within the college, both to monitor the fluctuations of employers and identify students in need of help. Preliminary results show about a quarter of respondents had job offers rescinded, while more than a third had an internship cancelled.
Fewer companies have posted open positions to the university’s jobs board compared to previous years, Paré said. Colleagues within other colleges and schools at UW-Madison told her that they, too, were hearing of rescinded offers, particularly for internships, across the board and not tied to any specific industries.
A survey of 2020 graduates found 28% of students are still on the job hunt, though only about 30% of the class had responded as of Thursday, university spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said. The survey is kept open six months beyond commencement to capture those who may start their job later, such as teachers whose contracts begin in August.
Madison Area Technical College conducted its own surveys. Student results weren’t available this week, but a questionnaire to 90 local employers regarding summer internship programs yielded 33 responses, said Rochelle Wanner, senior adviser of the college’s career and employment services. Nearly half of respondents said they were unsure whether they would offer internships this summer, 36% said the programs would continue as planned and 15% said they had canceled.
Micro-internships fill gaps
What may replace the traditional summer internship experience for some students is a relatively new concept called the micro-internship.
UW-Madison plans to partner with Parker Dewey, a consulting agency that connects companies who have short-term research needs with students seeking immediate paid work.
Most projects range from five to 40 hours and can be completed remotely, giving students a taste of a particular industry and chance to connect with future employers, Paré said. She's also working with the Wisconsin Alumni Association to identify other companies or individuals with short-term work opportunities.
“How can students use their summer?” Paré said. “They might not be studying abroad. They might no longer have an internship but they can still get professional experience.”
