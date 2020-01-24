Wisconsin authorities taking precautionary measures against Coronavirus

Wisconsin authorities are taking precautionary measures to assess Wisconsinites' potential exposure to a deadly virus spreading across China and Southeast Asia.

UW Health will begin asking patients in its emergency departments and urgent care settings for their travel history Friday afternoon. Those suspected of contracting the coronavirus will be masked and isolated in a private exam room. Officials said in a statement that UW Health has not identified any cases at this time.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter is also screening patients for the virus.

Six UW-Platteville students who were all recently in Wuhan, China — a city of 11 million at the center of the outbreak — are being monitored by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of the students have displayed symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed Friday the second confirmed case of the coronavirus in the U.S. The patient is in her 60’s and traveled to Wuhan in late December. Officials advised there is no imminent health risk to the public at this time. The first case was confirmed in Washington state earlier this week.