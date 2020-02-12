Wisconsin Assembly passes campus speech bill

“Our students actually have, it seems to me, a better depth of understanding of the First Amendment than some in this body,” Taylor said. “If you’re curious to see what’s happening on campus, go to campus. I guarantee you — you will be listened to, you will be heard, you will have the opportunity to engage in a discussion.”

Republican lawmakers introduced a nearly identical bill in 2017, which died in the Senate.

Although bill opponents like Taylor said the job of regulating speech is best left to individual campuses and chancellors, Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, characterized universities as too dominated by singular ideologies.

“We as a Legislature are responsible for policy and the direction of the university that bears our name,” Allen said. “If the Board of Regents and university administration are unwilling to act in an appropriate manner, then we as a legislative body need to define what that appropriate manner is.”

Beyond FIRE, other groups including PROFS, the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin and the State Bar of Wisconsin have opposed the bill.