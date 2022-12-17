When Hanukkah and finals collide, UW Hillel offers Jewish students a refuge for the holidays

Of all the Hanukkah events the University of Wisconsin Hillel center hosts for UW-Madison students, the nightly lighting of the candles is what Rabbi Andrea Steinberger looks forward to the most.

“One of my favorite moments of the whole year is when it’s just the beginning of the night and it's fully dark and we have all of our tables laid out in front of the windows of Hillel and students just keep pouring in,” Steinberger said. “The room just glows with all of the candles. It's a beautiful moment.”

It's also a respite for students — many far from home — looking to celebrate the eight-day Festival of Lights, which begins Sunday night, amid the crush of final exams. From braiding challah, the Jewish Sabbath and holiday bread, to nightly lightings of the candles of the menorah, the organization aims to help Jewish students feel more at home.

“Jewish students on campus are navigating classes and final exams during Hanukkah, so it's really nice for them to be able to come to Hillel each night, take a break and be with other Jewish students in a really festive environment,” Steinberger said.

Upcoming events include cookie decorating, a scavenger hunt and virtual trivia. On Monday, Hillel will co-host a public candle lighting at Library Mall at 4:30 p.m. with Chabad at UW-Madison, a Jewish student organization.

“It's a nice outlet during finals,” senior Ethan Sharp said. “It’s an alternative where you can feel good about doing something.”

The second-oldest Hillel Jewish campus organization in the country, the Madison chapter has been providing a safe space for Jewish students to socialize, connect with their faith and celebrate important holidays since 1924.

“The reason Hillel was first formed was a feeling that the students who are Jewish on this campus needed a place where they could have a home base to explore their identity and to celebrate holidays during their campus years,” Steinberger said.

The organization also hosts weekly Shabbat dinners for students and runs regular programs such as Torah on the Terrace, a weekly guided study of the Torah and its 10-week Jewish Learning Fellowship. Its home at 611 Langdon St. also offers a fitness center, study spaces and a café.

“I'm still coming basically every Friday night as a senior,” said Sharp. “It’s a great multipurpose space where it helps me socially with school, but also spiritually.”

Ella Shapiro, a senior at UW-Madison from New York City, has attended Hillel events since her freshman year and currently works at the organization's front desk. As she prepares to graduate this spring, Shapiro said the organization has provided her with a sense of community and belonging on campus, especially during the holiday season.

“Last year was the second year for me that I wasn’t at home for Hanukkah,” Shapiro said. “So being able to go to Hillel and just have pretty much every element, aside from my close family members, was really great for me because it made me feel so connected. I didn't feel like anything was missing.”