Ho-Chunk Traditional Chief Clayton Winneshiek fondly remembers the things his father taught him in his youth.

Centuries-old traditions, the Ho-Chunk language, and the uses of different plants are just a few of the lessons taught to him by his father, who often spoke to him in the language.

He also remembers taking his father's wisdom for granted, allowing some of his teachings to go "in one ear and out the other."

A few years ago, Winneshiek says, the Ho-Chunk Nation experienced a scare: They were losing their language.

"My father spoke to me in Ho-Chunk all the time, and the first and last time I ever spoke (Ho-Chunk) to him was a few minutes before he left us," he said. "I wish I could bring that back and start that all over, but we, you know, we have to go. We can't stand still."

In the spirit of progress, Winneshiek addressed the crowd gathering around a new set of sculptures at UW-Madison signifying the Ho-Chunk Nation's historic presence on campus, as well as its future in the area.

Winneshiek's hope is that the sculptures will encourage people within the Ho-Chunk Nation to learn more about their cultural history, while also educating people outside of the Nation who may not be aware of its history in the area.

"In order for us to grow, we also have to grow within the Nation to put out educated people," he said. "When I say 'educated,' that means not only in the white man's world, but us as Ho-Chunk people."

The Ho-Chunk Clan Circle sculpture, designed by Ho-Chunk artist Ken Lewis and others associated with the 12 clans of the Ho-Chunk Nation, sits between the newly built Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center, the Lake Mendota shoreline and sacred effigy mounds created by Indigenous people generations ago.

The monument features 12 pillars positioned in a circle with nature-based figures honoring the two moieties of the Ho-Chunk Nation: The upper clans, represented by sky-based creatures and concepts including Thunder and Eagle, and the lower clans, consisting of those that are land- and water-based such as Bear, Buffalo and Water Spirit.

Behind the sculptures that stand today, Lewis said, are a couple years of work and about 48 versions of all the animals depicted, each with different modifications. It's his hope that those walking by the sculptures might stop to ponder a moment, that his work can help spread awareness of the Ho-Chunk Nation's presence in Madison.

"We're just not about casinos, any other things or mascot," he said. "We're actually people that are still here."

It's the first permanent monument dedicated to the Ho-Chunk Nation, but not the first acknowledgement of the land's history: On Bascom Hill, UW-Madison has flown the Ho-Chunk Nation flag at times during the last two years, and a placard describes how the federal government forced the Ho-Chunk to cede their land, on which UW-Madison now sits.

UW-Madison's history with the Ho-Chunk Nation, and the land known to them as "Teejop," is complicated as a result. The university destroyed effigy mounds and burial sites to construct North, Bascom and Agricultural halls; the land is considered home to the highest number of burial mounds of any U.S. university.

Ho-Chunk leaders rejected UW-Madison's previous efforts to recognize those effigy mounds with signage, saying they preferred the mounds blend into the landscape, Aaron Bird Bear, former UW-Madison tribal relations director, said.

